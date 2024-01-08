Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 3.23 million shares of the Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) have been traded, and its beta is 3.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.01, and it changed around $1.0 or 2.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.28B. AFRM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.48, offering almost -19.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 80.0% since then. We note from Affirm Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.00 million.

Affirm Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended AFRM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Affirm Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.73 for the current quarter.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Instantly AFRM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 47.90 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.44% year-to-date, but still down -10.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) is 14.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.76 day(s).

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Affirm Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 197.77 percent over the past six months and at a 109.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $517.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Affirm Holdings Inc to make $485.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -58.94%.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 06 and February 12.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.25% of Affirm Holdings Inc shares, and 88.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.83%. Affirm Holdings Inc stock is held by 418 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 14.06% of the shares, which is about 34.04 million shares worth $1.5 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 8.99% or 21.77 million shares worth $957.22 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 21.06 million shares worth $925.77 million, making up 8.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held roughly 7.2 million shares worth around $316.31 million, which represents about 2.97% of the total shares outstanding.