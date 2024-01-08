Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 1.02 million shares of the Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) have been traded, and its beta is 2.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.58, and it changed around -$0.04 or -5.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $87.07M. AFMD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.35, offering almost -132.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.07% since then. We note from Affimed N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) trade information

Instantly AFMD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7400 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.72% year-to-date, but still down -6.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) is 35.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.65 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AFMD is forecast to be at a low of $0.93 and a high of $12.07. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1981.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -60.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) estimates and forecasts

Affimed N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.02 percent over the past six months and at a -28.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -77.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Affimed N.V. to make $1.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.08 million and $5.06 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -85.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -64.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.02%.

AFMD Dividends

Affimed N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.46% of Affimed N.V. shares, and 42.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.19%. Affimed N.V. stock is held by 82 institutions, with 683 Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.03% of the shares, which is about 9.0 million shares worth $5.38 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 4.42% or 6.6 million shares worth $3.95 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 0.92 million shares worth $0.5 million, making up 0.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $0.45 million, which represents about 0.51% of the total shares outstanding.