Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) were traded, and its beta was 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.42, and it changed around $0.26 or 12.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $104.45M. ACET currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.52, offering almost -293.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.55% since then. We note from Adicet Bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 457.89K.

Adicet Bio Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ACET as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Adicet Bio Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.7 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) trade information

Instantly ACET has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.52 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.04% year-to-date, but still up 39.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) is 100.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.33 day(s).

Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) estimates and forecasts

Adicet Bio Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.84 percent over the past six months and at a -97.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -97.80%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.81%. Adicet Bio Inc earnings are expected to increase by -95.15% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 29.10% per year for the next five years.

ACET Dividends

Adicet Bio Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 18.