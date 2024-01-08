Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) Stock Forecast: $42.00 Per Share In 2024 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) were traded, and its beta was 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.33, and it changed around $0.38 or 1.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.98B. ACAD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.99, offering almost -12.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.97% since then. We note from Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended ACAD as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Academy Sports and Outdoors, In for the current quarter.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) trade information

Instantly ACAD has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.82 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.13% year-to-date, but still down -3.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) is 36.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACAD is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $42.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -38.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 53.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) estimates and forecasts

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.30 percent over the past six months and at a 75.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.76%.

ACAD Dividends

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.