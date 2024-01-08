89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the 89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) were traded, and its beta was 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.53, and it changed around $0.14 or 1.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.05B. ETNB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.93, offering almost -98.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.02% since then. We note from 89bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

89bio Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ETNB as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 89bio Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.5 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) trade information

Instantly ETNB has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.81 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.22% year-to-date, but still up 1.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, 89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) is 15.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.11 day(s).

89bio Inc (ETNB) estimates and forecasts

89bio Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.74 percent over the past six months and at a 29.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1.90% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.73%. 89bio Inc earnings are expected to increase by 30.35% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 11.00% per year for the next five years.

ETNB Dividends

89bio Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 12.

89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.58% of 89bio Inc shares, and 83.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.64%. 89bio Inc stock is held by 216 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.13% of the shares, which is about 11.42 million shares worth $216.35 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.16% or 4.65 million shares worth $88.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 3.39 million shares worth $58.03 million, making up 4.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.82 million shares worth around $34.42 million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.