180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: ATNF) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.45 million shares of the 180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:ATNF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.18, and it changed around -$0.04 or -15.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.84M. ATNF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.15, offering almost -3872.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from 180 Life Sciences Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 989.35K.

180 Life Sciences Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ATNF as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 180 Life Sciences Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:ATNF) trade information

Instantly ATNF has showed a red trend with a performance of -15.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2315 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.82% year-to-date, but still down -12.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, 180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:ATNF) is -30.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.4 day(s).

ATNF Dividends

180 Life Sciences Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 02.

180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.07% of 180 Life Sciences Corp shares, and 7.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.52%. 180 Life Sciences Corp stock is held by 21 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.21% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $0.14 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.15% or 14654.0 shares worth $17145.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 15379.0 shares worth $17993.0, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 5656.0 shares worth around $6447.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.