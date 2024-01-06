XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE: XPEV) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV)’s traded shares stood at 12.03 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.09, to imply a decrease of -5.08% or -$0.7 in intraday trading. The XPEV share’s 52-week high remains $23.62, putting it -80.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.51. The company has a valuation of $10.02B, with an average of 10.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV), translating to a mean rating of 2.33. Of 36 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 7 analyst(s) give XPEV a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.42.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

After registering a -5.08% downside in the last session, XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.95 this Friday, 01/05/24, dropping -5.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.27%, and -19.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.28%. Short interest in XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) saw shorts transact 60.44 million shares and set a 5.5 days time to cover.

XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing XPeng Inc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) shares are -7.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.48% against 2.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -7.70% this quarter before falling -2.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.88 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.91 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $733.4 million and $564.72 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 156.90% before jumping 238.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -41.23% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 5.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -5.74% annually.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc ADR has its next earnings report out between March 15 and March 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. XPeng Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

XPeng Inc ADR insiders hold 1.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.26% of the shares at 12.40% float percentage. In total, 12.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jane Street Group, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.16 million shares (or 1.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $176.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 12.06 million shares, or about 1.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $161.8 million.

We also have Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund holds roughly 6.97 million shares. This is just over 1.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $93.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.94 million, or 0.42% of the shares, all valued at about 61.51 million.