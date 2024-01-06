Why Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ: KOPN) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s traded shares stood at 1.8 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.12, to imply a decrease of -0.70% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The KOPN share’s 52-week high remains $2.50, putting it -17.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.94. The company has a valuation of $242.06M, with an average of 1.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 500.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Kopin Corp. (KOPN), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KOPN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) trade information

After registering a -0.70% downside in the last session, Kopin Corp. (KOPN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.24 this Friday, 01/05/24, dropping -0.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.20%, and 33.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.19%. Short interest in Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) saw shorts transact 1.42 million shares and set a 3.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 29.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KOPN has been trading -41.51% off suggested target high and -41.51% from its likely low.

Kopin Corp. (KOPN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kopin Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kopin Corp. (KOPN) shares are 5.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.57% against 0.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -14.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $9.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.52 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.18 million and $10.76 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -25.90% before jumping 7.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.15% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 25.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

KOPN Dividends

Kopin Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 12 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kopin Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.