Why Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE: HL) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL)’s traded shares stood at 6.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.30, to imply a decrease of -1.60% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The HL share’s 52-week high remains $6.99, putting it -62.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.55. The company has a valuation of $2.66B, with an average of 5.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Hecla Mining Co. (HL), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Hawaiian Electric Industries, I.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL) trade information

After registering a -1.60% downside in the last session, Hecla Mining Co. (HL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.89 this Friday, 01/05/24, dropping -1.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.78%, and -9.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.60%. Short interest in Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL) saw shorts transact 17.41 million shares and set a 2.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.92, implying an increase of 27.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.25 and $8.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HL has been trading -103.49% off suggested target high and 1.16% from its likely low.

Hecla Mining Co. (HL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hecla Mining Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Hecla Mining Co. (HL) shares are -15.75% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -180.00% against -4.90%.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Co. has its next earnings report out between February 13 and February 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hecla Mining Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.03, with the share yield ticking at 0.70% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

Hecla Mining Co. insiders hold 7.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.03% of the shares at 66.77% float percentage. In total, 62.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 57.08 million shares (or 9.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $293.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 54.91 million shares, or about 8.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $282.8 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hecla Mining Co. (HL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 32.84 million shares. This is just over 5.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $128.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.13 million, or 2.94% of the shares, all valued at about 93.35 million.