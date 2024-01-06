Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) Stock Dropped -0.55% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD)’s traded shares stood at 3.78 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.98, to imply an increase of 0.22% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The VOD share’s 52-week high remains $12.52, putting it -39.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.10. The company has a valuation of $24.32B, with an average of 5.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give VOD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

After registering a 0.22% upside in the last session, Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.04 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 0.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.98%, and -0.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.22%. Short interest in Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) saw shorts transact 8.23 million shares and set a 1.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.17, implying a decrease of -667.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.79 and $1.92 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VOD has been trading 78.62% off suggested target high and 91.2% from its likely low.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vodafone Group plc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) shares are -1.75% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -58.82% against 3.50%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.92% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -39.19% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.90% annually.

VOD Dividends

Vodafone Group plc ADR has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vodafone Group plc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.96, with the share yield ticking at 10.72% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD)’s Major holders

Vodafone Group plc ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.59% of the shares at 8.59% float percentage. In total, 8.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Acr Alpine Capital Research, Llc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 18.9 million shares (or 0.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $169.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 18.24 million shares, or about 0.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $163.81 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund holds roughly 9.37 million shares. This is just over 0.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $84.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.07 million, or 0.34% of the shares, all valued at about 81.47 million.