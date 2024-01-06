Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Has Dropped -5.19% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s traded shares stood at 1.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.46, to imply a decrease of -2.67% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The URG share’s 52-week high remains $1.71, putting it -17.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.82. The company has a valuation of $388.35M, with an average of 1.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

After registering a -2.67% downside in the last session, Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5600 this Friday, 01/05/24, dropping -2.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.01%, and -5.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.19%. Short interest in Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) saw shorts transact 6.0 million shares and set a 2.76 days time to cover.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ur-Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) shares are 53.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -50.00% against 8.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 66.70% this quarter before jumping 150.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 92,005.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $5.18 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.1 million.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 04 and March 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ur-Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.