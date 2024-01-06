Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) Down -7.61% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U)’s traded shares stood at 11.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.78, to imply an increase of 1.97% or $0.73 in intraday trading. The U share’s 52-week high remains $50.08, putting it -32.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.20. The company has a valuation of $14.36B, with an average of 11.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Unity Software Inc (U), translating to a mean rating of 2.44. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give U a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.43.

Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) trade information

After registering a 1.97% upside in the last session, Unity Software Inc (U) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 42.56 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 1.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.48%, and 20.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.61%. Short interest in Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) saw shorts transact 26.78 million shares and set a 2.34 days time to cover.

Unity Software Inc (U) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Unity Software Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Unity Software Inc (U) shares are -6.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 273.17% against 20.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -4,200.00% this quarter before jumping 49.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 53.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $563.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $553.3 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $450.97 million and $500.36 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.90% before jumping 10.60% in the following quarter.

U Dividends

Unity Software Inc has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Unity Software Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U)’s Major holders

Unity Software Inc insiders hold 11.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.40% of the shares at 80.52% float percentage. In total, 71.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Silver Lake Group, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 34.98 million shares (or 9.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.52 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. with 27.45 million shares, or about 7.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.19 billion.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Unity Software Inc (U) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 7.99 million shares. This is just over 2.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $250.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.7 million, or 2.01% of the shares, all valued at about 334.3 million.