Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)’s traded shares stood at 3.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $54.92, to imply an increase of 1.40% or $0.76 in intraday trading. The TSN share’s 52-week high remains $66.79, putting it -21.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $44.94. The company has a valuation of $15.73B, with an average of 2.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN), translating to a mean rating of 2.86. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give TSN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) trade information

After registering a 1.40% upside in the last session, Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 56.17 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 1.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.33%, and 9.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.18%. Short interest in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) saw shorts transact 6.81 million shares and set a 2.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51.98, implying a decrease of -5.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42.77 and $70.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TSN has been trading -27.46% off suggested target high and 22.12% from its likely low.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tyson Foods, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) shares are 6.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 68.66% against 11.80%.

TSN Dividends

Tyson Foods, Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.94, with the share yield ticking at 3.54% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)’s Major holders

Tyson Foods, Inc. insiders hold 2.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.35% of the shares at 85.33% float percentage. In total, 83.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 37.97 million shares (or 13.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.94 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 21.18 million shares, or about 7.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.08 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 8.9 million shares. This is just over 3.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $454.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.8 million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about 347.07 million.