This Is A Time To Invest In Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV)

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s traded shares stood at 5.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.95, to imply an increase of 0.71% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CLOV share’s 52-week high remains $1.63, putting it -71.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.71. The company has a valuation of $462.38M, with an average of 9.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV), translating to a mean rating of 2.33. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CLOV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Clover Health Investments, Corp.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

After registering a 0.71% upside in the last session, Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0200 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 0.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.16%, and 0.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.41%. Short interest in Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) saw shorts transact 26.11 million shares and set a 3.76 days time to cover.

Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Clover Health Investments Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) shares are 14.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.84% against 11.70%.

CLOV Dividends

Clover Health Investments Corp has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Clover Health Investments Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Major holders

Clover Health Investments Corp insiders hold 7.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.07% of the shares at 25.95% float percentage. In total, 24.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 31.43 million shares (or 7.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 8.85 million shares, or about 2.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $7.94 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 10.28 million shares. This is just over 2.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.15 million, or 2.30% of the shares, all valued at about 8.21 million.