StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)’s traded shares stood at 4.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.10, to imply an increase of 2.89% or $0.48 in intraday trading. The STNE share’s 52-week high remains $18.60, putting it -8.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.09. The company has a valuation of $5.13B, with an average of 3.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for StoneCo Ltd (STNE), translating to a mean rating of 2.29. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give STNE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Scorpio Tankers Inc..

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) trade information

After registering a 2.89% upside in the last session, StoneCo Ltd (STNE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.44 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 2.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.51%, and 5.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.16%. Short interest in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) saw shorts transact 16.49 million shares and set a 2.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $79.75, implying an increase of 78.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $43.80 and $111.90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STNE has been trading -554.39% off suggested target high and -156.14% from its likely low.

StoneCo Ltd (STNE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing StoneCo Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. StoneCo Ltd (STNE) shares are 51.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 166.67% against 20.00%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -21.78% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 169.46% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 63.80% annually.

STNE Dividends

StoneCo Ltd has its next earnings report out between March 12 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. StoneCo Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)’s Major holders

StoneCo Ltd insiders hold 4.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.09% of the shares at 76.47% float percentage. In total, 73.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Madrone Advisors, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 25.34 million shares (or 9.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $322.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 19.26 million shares, or about 7.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $245.35 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the StoneCo Ltd (STNE) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 6.64 million shares. This is just over 2.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $81.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.62 million, or 2.11% of the shares, all valued at about 68.86 million.