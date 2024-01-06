Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s traded shares stood at 92.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $237.49, to imply a decrease of -0.18% or -$0.44 in intraday trading. The TSLA share’s 52-week high remains $299.29, putting it -26.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $101.81. The company has a valuation of $754.96B, with an average of 106.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 119.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Tesla Inc (TSLA), translating to a mean rating of 2.51. Of 49 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 6 analyst(s) give TSLA a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 21 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $GraniteShares 1.75x Long TSLA D.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

After registering a -0.18% downside in the last session, Tesla Inc (TSLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 255.19 this Friday, 01/05/24, dropping -0.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.20%, and -0.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.42%. Short interest in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) saw shorts transact 82.97 million shares and set a 0.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $242.16, implying an increase of 1.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $53.00 and $380.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TSLA has been trading -60.01% off suggested target high and 77.68% from its likely low.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tesla Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Tesla Inc (TSLA) shares are -13.46% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -22.60% against 9.30%.

TSLA Dividends

Tesla Inc has its next earnings report out between January 23 and January 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tesla Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders

Tesla Inc insiders hold 13.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.96% of the shares at 51.69% float percentage. In total, 44.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 222.49 million shares (or 7.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58.24 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 185.89 million shares, or about 5.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $48.66 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tesla Inc (TSLA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 84.02 million shares. This is just over 2.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.99 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 64.14 million, or 2.02% of the shares, all valued at about 16.79 billion.