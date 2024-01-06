Stock Of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) Jumped By 3.04 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD)’s traded shares stood at 20.07 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.20, to imply a decrease of -1.32% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The WBD share’s 52-week high remains $16.34, putting it -45.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.27. The company has a valuation of $27.31B, with an average of 24.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give WBD a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. – .

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) trade information

After registering a -1.32% downside in the last session, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.00 this Friday, 01/05/24, dropping -1.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.19%, and 3.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.58%. Short interest in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) saw shorts transact 86.29 million shares and set a 3.91 days time to cover.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Warner Bros. Discovery Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) shares are -10.69% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -334.78% against -17.60%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -38.19% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 70.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

WBD Dividends

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD)’s Major holders

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc insiders hold 9.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.50% of the shares at 69.15% float percentage. In total, 62.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 248.1 million shares (or 10.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.11 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 155.77 million shares, or about 6.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.95 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 68.25 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $855.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 52.78 million, or 2.17% of the shares, all valued at about 661.89 million.