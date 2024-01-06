Should You Expect Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) To Recover From Its 51.12% Gain From Highs?

Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO)’s traded shares stood at 4.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.24, to imply an increase of 6.26% or $1.31 in intraday trading. The FRO share’s 52-week high remains $22.95, putting it -3.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.87. The company has a valuation of $4.95B, with an average of 2.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Frontline Plc (FRO), translating to a mean rating of 1.57. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FRO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.48.

Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) trade information

After registering a 6.26% upside in the last session, Frontline Plc (FRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.47 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 6.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.37%, and 15.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.92%. Short interest in Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) saw shorts transact 4.13 million shares and set a 1.35 days time to cover.

Frontline Plc (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Frontline Plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Frontline Plc (FRO) shares are 44.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 72.78% against -9.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -50.50% this quarter before falling -21.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -8.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $280.28 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $392 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $530.14 million and $337.35 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -47.10% before jumping 16.20% in the following quarter.

FRO Dividends

Frontline Plc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Frontline Plc has a forward dividend ratio of 2.32, with the share yield ticking at 10.43% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Frontline Plc insiders hold 35.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.14% of the shares at 54.72% float percentage. In total, 35.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Two Sigma Advisers, LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.93 million shares (or 1.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $57.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Barclays Plc with 3.83 million shares, or about 1.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $55.68 million.

We also have iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Frontline Plc (FRO) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds roughly 0.74 million shares. This is just over 0.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.57 million, or 0.26% of the shares, all valued at about 10.11 million.