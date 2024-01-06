Should You Expect Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) To Recover From Its 15.92% Gain From Highs?

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)’s traded shares stood at 2.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $247.53, to imply an increase of 2.15% or $5.2 in intraday trading. The STZ share’s 52-week high remains $273.65, putting it -10.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $208.12. The company has a valuation of $45.46B, with an average of 1.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Constellation Brands Inc (STZ), translating to a mean rating of 1.46. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give STZ a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) trade information

After registering a 2.15% upside in the last session, Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 253.09 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 2.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.22%, and 4.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.39%. Short interest in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) saw shorts transact 1.53 million shares and set a 1.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $290.85, implying an increase of 14.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $250.00 and $311.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STZ has been trading -25.64% off suggested target high and -1.0% from its likely low.

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Constellation Brands Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) shares are -2.35% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 11.36% against 7.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.00% this quarter before jumping 13.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $2.54 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2024, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.16 billion.

STZ Dividends

Constellation Brands Inc has its next earnings report out on January 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Constellation Brands Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 3.55, with the share yield ticking at 1.43% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.