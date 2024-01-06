Should Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) Rally After -13.54% Drop From High?

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)’s traded shares stood at 2.68 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.15, to imply an increase of 1.08% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The GTES share’s 52-week high remains $14.93, putting it -13.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.68. The company has a valuation of $3.47B, with an average of 2.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES), translating to a mean rating of 2.44. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GTES a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $NetEase, Inc..

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) trade information

After registering a 1.08% upside in the last session, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.65 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 1.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.38%, and 7.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.01%. Short interest in Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) saw shorts transact 3.59 million shares and set a 1.82 days time to cover.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gates Industrial Corporation plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) shares are -0.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.53% against 11.20%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.05% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 10.22% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 33.96% annually.

GTES Dividends

Gates Industrial Corporation plc has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gates Industrial Corporation plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)’s Major holders

Gates Industrial Corporation plc insiders hold 0.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.69% of the shares at 102.10% float percentage. In total, 101.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 130.78 million shares (or 49.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.76 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 12.29 million shares, or about 4.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $165.67 million.

We also have Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund and American Century Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund holds roughly 8.13 million shares. This is just over 3.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $99.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.71 million, or 2.16% of the shares, all valued at about 76.9 million.