Should Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) Rally After -10.83% Drop From High?

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)’s traded shares stood at 5.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $44.71, to imply an increase of 2.92% or $1.27 in intraday trading. The BBWI share’s 52-week high remains $49.55, putting it -10.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.30. The company has a valuation of $10.10B, with an average of 2.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BBWI a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.86.

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) trade information

After registering a 2.92% upside in the last session, Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 45.15 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 2.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.66%, and 26.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.59%. Short interest in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) saw shorts transact 10.17 million shares and set a 2.4 days time to cover.

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bath & Body Works Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) shares are 18.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.71% against 5.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $2.83 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.38 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.27% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -9.69% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.21% annually.

BBWI Dividends

Bath & Body Works Inc has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bath & Body Works Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.82, with the share yield ticking at 1.83% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)’s Major holders

Bath & Body Works Inc insiders hold 0.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.43% of the shares at 98.86% float percentage. In total, 98.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 25.62 million shares (or 11.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $960.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 16.36 million shares, or about 7.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $613.63 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.77 million shares. This is just over 2.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $253.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.8 million, or 2.55% of the shares, all valued at about 217.44 million.