Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)’s traded shares stood at 3.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.35, to imply an increase of 1.87% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The SABR share’s 52-week high remains $7.92, putting it -82.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.99. The company has a valuation of $1.65B, with an average of 3.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sabre Corp (SABR), translating to a mean rating of 2.44. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SABR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Sabine Royalty Trust.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

After registering a 1.87% upside in the last session, Sabre Corp (SABR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.55 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 1.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.47%, and 22.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.14%. Short interest in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) saw shorts transact 28.17 million shares and set a 5.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.37, implying an increase of 18.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SABR has been trading -106.9% off suggested target high and 19.54% from its likely low.

Sabre Corp (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sabre Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sabre Corp (SABR) shares are 29.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 52.63% against 18.00%.

SABR Dividends

Sabre Corp has its next earnings report out between February 13 and February 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sabre Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0.02, with the share yield ticking at 0.46% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)’s Major holders

Sabre Corp insiders hold 1.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.85% of the shares at 90.53% float percentage. In total, 88.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 51.15 million shares (or 15.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $163.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 36.25 million shares, or about 10.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $115.62 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sabre Corp (SABR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 22.44 million shares. This is just over 6.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $100.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.31 million, or 3.10% of the shares, all valued at about 32.88 million.