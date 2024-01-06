Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE:PHYS)

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE:PHYS)’s traded shares stood at 2.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.81, to imply an increase of 0.06% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The PHYS share’s 52-week high remains $16.15, putting it -2.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.94. The company has a valuation of $6.34B, with an average of 2.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE:PHYS) trade information

After registering a 0.06% upside in the last session, Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.01, jumping 0.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.37%, and 0.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.75%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

PHYS Dividends

Sprott Physical Gold Trust has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE:PHYS)’s Major holders

As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.54 million shares (or 0.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SMI Multi-Strategy Fund with 0.67 million shares, or about 0.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $10.32 million.