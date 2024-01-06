Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s traded shares stood at 27.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.08, to imply a decrease of -2.15% or -$0.42 in intraday trading. The RIVN share’s 52-week high remains $28.06, putting it -47.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.68. The company has a valuation of $18.24B, with an average of 30.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 41.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN), translating to a mean rating of 1.85. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RIVN a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.31.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

After registering a -2.15% downside in the last session, Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.93 this Friday, 01/05/24, dropping -2.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.95%, and 9.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.67%. Short interest in Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) saw shorts transact 101.48 million shares and set a 2.71 days time to cover.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rivian Automotive Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) shares are -22.75% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.14% against 9.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 24.30% this quarter before jumping 13.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 164.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $1.28 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.45 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $663 million and $661 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 92.60% before jumping 119.50% in the following quarter.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc has its next earnings report out on February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rivian Automotive Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.