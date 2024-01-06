Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.08, to imply an increase of 10.85% or $1.28 in intraday trading. The FNA share’s 52-week high remains $21.49, putting it -64.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.95. The company has a valuation of $1.08B, with an average of 0.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 439.61K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Paragon 28 Inc (FNA), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FNA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) trade information

After registering a 10.85% upside in the last session, Paragon 28 Inc (FNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.19 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 10.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.48%, and 15.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.23%. Short interest in Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) saw shorts transact 1.72 million shares and set a 4.14 days time to cover.

Paragon 28 Inc (FNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Paragon 28 Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Paragon 28 Inc (FNA) shares are -23.64% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50.00% against 10.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.10% this quarter before jumping 82.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $52.09 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $60.25 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $42.48 million and $51.51 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.60% before jumping 17.00% in the following quarter.

FNA Dividends

Paragon 28 Inc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Paragon 28 Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.