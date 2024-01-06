Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW)

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW)’s traded shares stood at 153.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.55, to imply a decrease of -29.00% or -$1.45 in intraday trading. The MPW share’s 52-week high remains $14.00, putting it -294.37% down since that peak but still an impressive -13.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.04. The company has a valuation of $2.13B, with an average of 16.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW), translating to a mean rating of 3.25. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give MPW a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) trade information

After registering a -29.00% downside in the last session, Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.16 this Friday, 01/05/24, dropping -29.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -30.12%, and -30.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.70%. Short interest in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) saw shorts transact 149.57 million shares and set a 9.85 days time to cover.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Medical Properties Trust Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) shares are -61.66% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.74% against -6.00%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.91% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -75.16% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -9.40% annually.

MPW Dividends

Medical Properties Trust Inc has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Medical Properties Trust Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.92, with the share yield ticking at 25.92% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.