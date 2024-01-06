Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ:LSXMK)’s traded shares stood at 3.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.20, to imply an increase of 0.97% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The LSXMK share’s 52-week high remains $32.37, putting it -7.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.37. The company has a valuation of $9.86B, with an average of 1.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMK), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LSXMK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.82.

Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ:LSXMK) trade information

After registering a 0.97% upside in the last session, Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.66 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 0.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.04%, and 15.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.93%. Short interest in Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ:LSXMK) saw shorts transact 5.58 million shares and set a 3.65 days time to cover.

Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMK) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.29 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.3 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.28 billion and $2.28 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.50% before jumping 0.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -28.98% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.20% annually.

LSXMK Dividends

Liberty Media Corp. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Liberty Media Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ:LSXMK)’s Major holders

As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 43.21 million shares (or 19.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.41 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with 14.85 million shares, or about 6.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $486.07 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMK) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.7 million shares. This is just over 2.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $153.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.25 million, or 1.94% of the shares, all valued at about 139.12 million.