Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.58, to imply a decrease of -1.51% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The ADPT share’s 52-week high remains $10.79, putting it -135.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.61. The company has a valuation of $663.05M, with an average of 1.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ADPT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.3.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information

After registering a -1.51% downside in the last session, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.38 this Friday, 01/05/24, dropping -1.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.07%, and 3.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.53%. Short interest in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) saw shorts transact 9.58 million shares and set a 7.5 days time to cover.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) shares are -24.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.57% against 15.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -7.10% this quarter before jumping 20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $48.45 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $47.26 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $55.2 million and $37.65 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -12.20% before jumping 25.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -32.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 1.32% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.60% annually.

ADPT Dividends

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp has its next earnings report out between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s Major holders

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp insiders hold 1.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.16% of the shares at 97.90% float percentage. In total, 96.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Viking Global Investors, L.P.. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 29.99 million shares (or 20.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $137.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 12.25 million shares, or about 8.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $56.1 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 11.28 million shares. This is just over 7.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $51.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.94 million, or 2.72% of the shares, all valued at about 18.04 million.