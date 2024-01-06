Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM): Can A Stock Be 56.00% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM)’s traded shares stood at 1.75 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.34, to imply an increase of 12.61% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The NGM share’s 52-week high remains $5.68, putting it -323.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.60. The company has a valuation of $110.84M, with an average of 2.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 862.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NGM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.39.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) trade information

After registering a 12.61% upside in the last session, Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4500 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 12.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 48.89%, and 78.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 56.00%. Short interest in Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) saw shorts transact 2.5 million shares and set a 6.1 days time to cover.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) shares are -51.80% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 11.82% against 15.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.30% this quarter before jumping 37.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -91.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $620k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $250k.

NGM Dividends

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.