News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -0.81% Loss

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)’s traded shares stood at 3.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.43, to imply an increase of 0.78% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The NWSA share’s 52-week high remains $24.81, putting it -1.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.57. The company has a valuation of $13.99B, with an average of 1.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for News Corp (NWSA), translating to a mean rating of 1.88. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NWSA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.19.

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) trade information

After registering a 0.78% upside in the last session, News Corp (NWSA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.81 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 0.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.81%, and 12.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.49%. Short interest in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) saw shorts transact 10.75 million shares and set a 4.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.48, implying an increase of 11.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NWSA has been trading -30.99% off suggested target high and 5.85% from its likely low.

News Corp (NWSA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing News Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. News Corp (NWSA) shares are 23.95% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 48.98% against 38.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 35.70% this quarter before jumping 44.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $2.55 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.47 billion.

NWSA Dividends

News Corp has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. News Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 0.84% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)’s Major holders

News Corp insiders hold 0.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.99% of the shares at 101.07% float percentage. In total, 100.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 70.7 million shares (or 18.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.38 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 53.67 million shares, or about 14.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.05 billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Equity Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the News Corp (NWSA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 14.83 million shares. This is just over 3.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $289.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.36 million, or 3.77% of the shares, all valued at about 280.02 million.