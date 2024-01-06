Newmont Corp’s (NYSE: NEM) Stock Rises 0.55 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM)’s traded shares stood at 6.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.34, to imply an increase of 0.55% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The NEM share’s 52-week high remains $55.41, putting it -37.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.58. The company has a valuation of $46.49B, with an average of 7.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Newmont Corp (NEM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NEM a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.83.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) trade information

After registering a 0.55% upside in the last session, Newmont Corp (NEM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 41.74 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 0.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.26%, and 1.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.54%. Short interest in Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) saw shorts transact 17.21 million shares and set a 1.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.95, implying an increase of 19.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $39.00 and $62.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NEM has been trading -53.69% off suggested target high and 3.32% from its likely low.

Newmont Corp (NEM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Newmont Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Newmont Corp (NEM) shares are -4.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.65% against 8.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.30% this quarter before jumping 28.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.79 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.21 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.33 billion and $3.53 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.50% before jumping 19.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -22.45% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -12.41% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.75% annually.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corp has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Newmont Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 1.60, with the share yield ticking at 3.96% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

Newmont Corp insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.64% of the shares at 58.70% float percentage. In total, 58.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 99.43 million shares (or 12.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.24 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 70.22 million shares, or about 8.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.0 billion.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Newmont Corp (NEM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 28.02 million shares. This is just over 3.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.04 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24.76 million, or 3.12% of the shares, all valued at about 1.06 billion.