MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX: MAIA) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2024, The Stock Is Up 29.06% Year-To-Date

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA)’s traded shares stood at 1.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.51, to imply an increase of 26.89% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The MAIA share’s 52-week high remains $5.22, putting it -245.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.82. The company has a valuation of $20.78M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 395.03K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MAIA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.39.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) trade information

After registering a 26.89% upside in the last session, MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5500 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 26.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.77%, and 64.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.06%. Short interest in MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) saw shorts transact 43140.0 shares and set a 0.12 days time to cover.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MAIA Biotechnology Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) shares are -32.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.71% against 15.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.30% this quarter before falling -2.60% for the next one.

MAIA Dividends

MAIA Biotechnology Inc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MAIA Biotechnology Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA)’s Major holders

MAIA Biotechnology Inc insiders hold 24.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.88% of the shares at 2.48% float percentage. In total, 1.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 93500.0 shares (or 0.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Centric Wealth Management with 64656.0 shares, or about 0.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $97630.0.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 93500.0 shares. This is just over 0.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 51600.0, or 0.36% of the shares, all valued at about 77915.0.