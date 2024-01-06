Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE: LYG) Shares Rose :67.65% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG)’s traded shares stood at 9.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.38, to imply an increase of 0.42% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The LYG share’s 52-week high remains $2.63, putting it -10.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.88. The company has a valuation of $37.62B, with an average of 6.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG), translating to a mean rating of 2.33. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give LYG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) trade information

After registering a 0.42% upside in the last session, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.42 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 0.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.24%, and 6.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.42%. Short interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) saw shorts transact 10.91 million shares and set a 1.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.58, implying a decrease of -310.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.41 and $0.77 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LYG has been trading 67.65% off suggested target high and 82.77% from its likely low.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) shares are 9.17% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.78% against 8.60%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.74% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 10.23% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -10.30% annually.

LYG Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.14, with the share yield ticking at 5.84% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG)’s Major holders

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.02% of the shares at 2.02% float percentage. In total, 2.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Macquarie Group Limited. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 26.57 million shares (or 0.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd with 26.8 million shares, or about 0.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $58.95 million.

We also have Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds roughly 2.69 million shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.71 million, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 8.49 million.