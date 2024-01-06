Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) Shares Fall By -5.15 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV)’s traded shares stood at 2.99 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $89.21, to imply an increase of 0.19% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The LYV share’s 52-week high remains $101.74, putting it -14.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $64.25. The company has a valuation of $20.55B, with an average of 1.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV), translating to a mean rating of 1.55. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LYV a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.99.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV) trade information

After registering a 0.19% upside in the last session, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 94.80 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 0.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.15%, and 9.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.69%. Short interest in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV) saw shorts transact 13.88 million shares and set a 6.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $111.17, implying an increase of 19.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $85.00 and $128.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LYV has been trading -43.48% off suggested target high and 4.72% from its likely low.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Live Nation Entertainment Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) shares are -2.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 131.25% against 28.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -13.80% this quarter before jumping 88.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $4.77 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.37 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.29 billion and $2.32 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.20% before jumping 45.30% in the following quarter.

LYV Dividends

Live Nation Entertainment Inc has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Live Nation Entertainment Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV)’s Major holders

Live Nation Entertainment Inc insiders hold 32.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.28% of the shares at 108.08% float percentage. In total, 73.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18.26 million shares (or 7.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.66 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 12.78 million shares, or about 5.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.16 billion.

We also have Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Principal Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 5.1 million shares. This is just over 2.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $447.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.0 million, or 2.17% of the shares, all valued at about 455.4 million.