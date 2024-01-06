Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT)’s traded shares stood at 4.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.64, to imply an increase of 3.33% or $0.6 in intraday trading. The LBRT share’s 52-week high remains $21.25, putting it -14.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.18. The company has a valuation of $3.14B, with an average of 2.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LBRT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc..

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT) trade information

After registering a 3.33% upside in the last session, Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.95 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 3.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.91%, and -1.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.76%. Short interest in Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT) saw shorts transact 10.97 million shares and set a 4.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.75, implying an increase of 21.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $27.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LBRT has been trading -44.85% off suggested target high and -7.3% from its likely low.

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Liberty Energy Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) shares are 26.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 53.55% against 18.00%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -2.57% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 46.84% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.50% annually.

LBRT Dividends

Liberty Energy Inc has its next earnings report out between January 23 and January 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Liberty Energy Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.22, with the share yield ticking at 1.20% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT)’s Major holders

Liberty Energy Inc insiders hold 8.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.10% of the shares at 108.71% float percentage. In total, 99.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 19.65 million shares (or 11.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $262.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 15.08 million shares, or about 8.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $201.59 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 10.47 million shares. This is just over 6.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $193.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.92 million, or 2.89% of the shares, all valued at about 65.79 million.