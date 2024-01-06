Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) Friday – The Stock Is Down -14.36% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)’s traded shares stood at 5.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.97, to imply a decrease of -1.24% or -$0.4 in intraday trading. The KDP share’s 52-week high remains $36.56, putting it -14.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.66. The company has a valuation of $44.70B, with an average of 5.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give KDP a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Automatic Data Processing, Inc..

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) trade information

After registering a -1.24% downside in the last session, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 33.63 this Friday, 01/05/24, dropping -1.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.14%, and -0.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.05%. Short interest in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) saw shorts transact 12.61 million shares and set a 1.57 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35.93, implying an increase of 11.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27.00 and $42.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KDP has been trading -31.37% off suggested target high and 15.55% from its likely low.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Keurig Dr Pepper Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) shares are 0.66% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.95% against 32.00%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -29.79% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 5.99% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.94% annually.

KDP Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.82, with the share yield ticking at 2.57% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)’s Major holders

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc insiders hold 31.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.07% of the shares at 96.85% float percentage. In total, 66.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 80.62 million shares (or 5.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.52 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 76.71 million shares, or about 5.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.4 billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 41.8 million shares. This is just over 2.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.32 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 30.63 million, or 2.18% of the shares, all valued at about 957.86 million.