Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) Friday’s Performance: Up 47.13% From The Lows, Now What?

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s traded shares stood at 3.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.09, to imply an increase of 0.66% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The JOBY share’s 52-week high remains $11.98, putting it -96.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.22. The company has a valuation of $4.24B, with an average of 4.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY), translating to a mean rating of 2.71. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give JOBY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

After registering a 0.66% upside in the last session, Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.93 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 0.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.74%, and -3.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.42%. Short interest in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) saw shorts transact 72.74 million shares and set a 12.7 days time to cover.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Joby Aviation Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) shares are -36.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -81.82% against -5.50%.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc has its next earnings report out between February 19 and February 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Joby Aviation Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.