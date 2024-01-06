It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) At $126.29.

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE)’s traded shares stood at 3.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $126.29, to imply an increase of 1.31% or $1.63 in intraday trading. The GE share’s 52-week high remains $129.20, putting it -2.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $69.00. The company has a valuation of $137.45B, with an average of 3.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for General Electric Co. (GE), translating to a mean rating of 1.79. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.9.

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) trade information

After registering a 1.31% upside in the last session, General Electric Co. (GE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 128.48 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 1.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.58%, and 5.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.05%. Short interest in General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) saw shorts transact 10.55 million shares and set a 2.43 days time to cover.

General Electric Co. (GE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing General Electric Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. General Electric Co. (GE) shares are 16.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1.15% against 0.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -27.40% this quarter before jumping 170.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -15.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $17.38 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.34 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $21.79 billion and $14.49 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -20.20% before jumping 5.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 51.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 1.71% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 31.39% annually.

GE Dividends

General Electric Co. has its next earnings report out on January 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. General Electric Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 0.32% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE)’s Major holders

General Electric Co. insiders hold 0.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.85% of the shares at 76.00% float percentage. In total, 75.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 87.89 million shares (or 8.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.1 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 84.15 million shares, or about 7.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $10.63 billion.

We also have Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the General Electric Co. (GE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Investment Company Of America holds roughly 37.12 million shares. This is just over 3.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.69 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33.86 million, or 3.11% of the shares, all valued at about 4.28 billion.