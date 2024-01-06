Is Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE)’s traded shares stood at 2.76 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.88, to imply an increase of 0.70% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The SAVE share’s 52-week high remains $19.53, putting it -22.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.56. The company has a valuation of $1.73B, with an average of 2.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE), translating to a mean rating of 3.09. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SAVE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Spirit Airlines, Inc..

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE) trade information

After registering a 0.70% upside in the last session, Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.85 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 0.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.17%, and 16.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.11%. Short interest in Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE) saw shorts transact 17.87 million shares and set a 2.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.50, implying an increase of 3.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $29.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SAVE has been trading -82.62% off suggested target high and 55.92% from its likely low.

Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Spirit Airlines Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) shares are -11.40% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -101.15% against -5.50%.

SAVE Dividends

Spirit Airlines Inc has its next earnings report out between February 05 and February 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Spirit Airlines Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.