Is CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF) Expensive At $81.14? Check These Facts.

CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF)’s traded shares stood at 2.72 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $81.14. The CF share’s 52-week high remains $91.23, putting it -12.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $60.08. The company has a valuation of $15.50B, with an average of 1.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF), translating to a mean rating of 2.33. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CF a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Citigroup, Inc..

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) trade information

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 83.98 this Friday, 01/05/24. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.86%, and 10.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.06%. Short interest in CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) saw shorts transact 3.07 million shares and set a 1.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $88.74, implying an increase of 8.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $68.00 and $105.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CF has been trading -29.41% off suggested target high and 16.19% from its likely low.

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CF Industries Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) shares are 12.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -53.97% against -59.90%.

CF Dividends

CF Industries Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between February 13 and February 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CF Industries Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 1.59, with the share yield ticking at 1.97% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.