Is Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)’s traded shares stood at 7.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $67.05, to imply a decrease of -1.96% or -$1.34 in intraday trading. The ARM share’s 52-week high remains $78.66, putting it -17.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $46.50. The company has a valuation of $68.74B, with an average of 7.09 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.96 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM), translating to a mean rating of 1.94. Of 32 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ARM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) trade information

After registering a -1.96% downside in the last session, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 78.66 this Friday, 01/05/24, dropping -1.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.45%, and 5.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.77%. Short interest in Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) saw shorts transact 15.09 million shares and set a 2.21 days time to cover.

ARM Dividends

Arm Holdings plc. ADR has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arm Holdings plc. ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)’s Major holders

Arm Holdings plc. ADR insiders hold 90.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.96% of the shares at 85.48% float percentage. In total, 7.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.37 million shares (or 0.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rheos Capital Works Inc. with 90000.0 shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4.82 million.

We also have Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF holds roughly 46815.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21272.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 1.14 million.