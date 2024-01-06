Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) On Friday – Up 47.26% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC)’s traded shares stood at 34.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.89, to imply an increase of 0.04% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The INTC share’s 52-week high remains $51.28, putting it -9.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.73. The company has a valuation of $197.69B, with an average of 39.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 38.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Intel Corp. (INTC), translating to a mean rating of 2.88. Of 43 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give INTC a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 28 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) trade information

After registering a 0.04% upside in the last session, Intel Corp. (INTC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 50.57 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 0.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.95%, and 11.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.69%. Short interest in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) saw shorts transact 77.69 million shares and set a 1.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.86, implying a decrease of -14.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $68.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INTC has been trading -45.02% off suggested target high and 63.74% from its likely low.

Intel Corp. (INTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Intel Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Intel Corp. (INTC) shares are 47.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -48.37% against -11.50%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -0.46% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -48.87% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.62% annually.

INTC Dividends

Intel Corp. has its next earnings report out on January 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Intel Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.70, with the share yield ticking at 1.48% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.