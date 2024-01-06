Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM) Down -0.54% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM)’s traded shares stood at 3.92 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $53.83, to imply an increase of 2.34% or $1.23 in intraday trading. The HWM share’s 52-week high remains $54.53, putting it -1.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.17. The company has a valuation of $22.16B, with an average of 1.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM), translating to a mean rating of 1.61. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HWM a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Humana Inc..

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM) trade information

After registering a 2.34% upside in the last session, Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 54.41 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 2.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.52%, and 3.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.54%. Short interest in Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM) saw shorts transact 3.5 million shares and set a 1.47 days time to cover.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Howmet Aerospace Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) shares are 8.97% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.14% against 11.20%.

HWM Dividends

Howmet Aerospace Inc has its next earnings report out between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Howmet Aerospace Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.17, with the share yield ticking at 0.32% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.