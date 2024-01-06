How Much Is Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE: TV) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV)’s traded shares stood at 3.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.11, to imply a decrease of -1.89% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The TV share’s 52-week high remains $6.57, putting it -111.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.10. The company has a valuation of $1.66B, with an average of 1.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV), translating to a mean rating of 1.75. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TV a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Visa Inc..

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) trade information

After registering a -1.89% downside in the last session, Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.44 this Friday, 01/05/24, dropping -1.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.99%, and -5.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.89%. Short interest in Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) saw shorts transact 9.57 million shares and set a 2.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.72, implying an increase of 85.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $44.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TV has been trading -1314.79% off suggested target high and -285.85% from its likely low.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Grupo Televisa SAB ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) shares are -37.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 95.54% against -17.60%.

TV Dividends

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grupo Televisa SAB ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.10, with the share yield ticking at 3.15% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV)’s Major holders

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.38% of the shares at 39.38% float percentage. In total, 39.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 65.01 million shares (or 13.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $333.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fpr Partners Llc with 31.96 million shares, or about 6.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $163.93 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 46.38 million shares. This is just over 9.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $237.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.67 million, or 1.99% of the shares, all valued at about 49.58 million.