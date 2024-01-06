Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) -92.66% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s traded shares stood at 1.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.77, to imply an increase of 2.31% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The HRTX share’s 52-week high remains $3.41, putting it -92.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $265.62M, with an average of 2.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HRTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) trade information

After registering a 2.31% upside in the last session, Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9500 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 2.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.72%, and 22.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.12%. Short interest in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) saw shorts transact 21.0 million shares and set a 4.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.63, implying an increase of 68.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HRTX has been trading -408.47% off suggested target high and -41.24% from its likely low.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Heron Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) shares are 47.50% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.11% against 11.80%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.46% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 44.16% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 47.50% annually.

HRTX Dividends

Heron Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.