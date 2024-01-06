Gamestop Corporation (NYSE: GME): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME)’s traded shares stood at 2.53 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.96, to imply a decrease of -2.44% or -$0.4 in intraday trading. The GME share’s 52-week high remains $27.65, putting it -73.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.82. The company has a valuation of $4.88B, with an average of 4.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Gamestop Corporation (GME), translating to a mean rating of 4.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GME a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.28.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) trade information

After registering a -2.44% downside in the last session, Gamestop Corporation (GME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.16 this Friday, 01/05/24, dropping -2.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.68%, and 7.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.96%. Short interest in Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) saw shorts transact 62.66 million shares and set a 5.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.95, implying a decrease of -33.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GME has been trading 6.02% off suggested target high and 62.41% from its likely low.

Gamestop Corporation (GME) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gamestop Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gamestop Corporation (GME) shares are -29.72% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 98.04% against -13.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 75.00% this quarter before jumping 57.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $2.07 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.12 billion.

GME Dividends

Gamestop Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 19 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gamestop Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.