Following A -17.57% Weekly Decline, Is It Still A Buy For Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT)?

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s traded shares stood at 11.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.81, to imply a decrease of -1.39% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The LYFT share’s 52-week high remains $18.36, putting it -43.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.85. The company has a valuation of $5.03B, with an average of 12.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Lyft Inc (LYFT), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 41 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give LYFT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 30 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

After registering a -1.39% downside in the last session, Lyft Inc (LYFT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.25 this Friday, 01/05/24, dropping -1.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.57%, and 4.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.54%. Short interest in Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) saw shorts transact 46.4 million shares and set a 2.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.62, implying a decrease of -1.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LYFT has been trading -40.52% off suggested target high and 45.36% from its likely low.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lyft Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lyft Inc (LYFT) shares are 26.71% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 136.67% against 23.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 31 analysts is $1.22 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 23 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.11 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.18 billion and $981.42 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.80% before jumping 13.40% in the following quarter.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lyft Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Lyft Inc insiders hold 9.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.85% of the shares at 88.98% float percentage. In total, 80.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 55.31 million shares (or 14.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $530.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 30.32 million shares, or about 8.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $290.79 million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lyft Inc (LYFT) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 21.77 million shares. This is just over 5.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $276.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.73 million, or 2.58% of the shares, all valued at about 93.26 million.