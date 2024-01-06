Equinor ASA ADR’s (NYSE: EQNR) Stock Falls -0.31 Percent, But Further Downside Could Be On The Way

Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE:EQNR)’s traded shares stood at 2.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.03, to imply a decrease of -0.31% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The EQNR share’s 52-week high remains $34.11, putting it -6.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.31. The company has a valuation of $94.96B, with an average of 1.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give EQNR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE:EQNR) trade information

After registering a -0.31% downside in the last session, Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.66 this Friday, 01/05/24, dropping -0.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.49%, and 6.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.23%. Short interest in Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE:EQNR) saw shorts transact 6.94 million shares and set a 2.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.59, implying an increase of 4.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23.76 and $48.22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EQNR has been trading -50.55% off suggested target high and 25.82% from its likely low.

Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Equinor ASA ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) shares are 14.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -44.04% against -16.00%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 45.27% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -45.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.80% annually.

EQNR Dividends

Equinor ASA ADR has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Equinor ASA ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 3.53, with the share yield ticking at 11.01% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE:EQNR)’s Major holders

Equinor ASA ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.68% of the shares at 5.68% float percentage. In total, 5.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Folketrygdfondet. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 107.04 million shares (or 3.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.43 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 10.28 million shares, or about 0.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $329.42 million.

We also have Fidelity Series Value Discovery Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Real Assets Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2023, Fidelity Series Value Discovery Fund holds roughly 2.24 million shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $71.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.68 million, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 53.92 million.