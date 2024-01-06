Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Dynatrace Inc (NYSE:DT)’s traded shares stood at 3.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $51.75, to imply an increase of 0.17% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The DT share’s 52-week high remains $56.18, putting it -8.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $35.39. The company has a valuation of $15.75B, with an average of 1.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Dynatrace Inc (DT), translating to a mean rating of 1.52. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 21 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.28.

Dynatrace Inc (NYSE:DT) trade information

After registering a 0.17% upside in the last session, Dynatrace Inc (DT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 55.41 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 0.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.54%, and -4.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.38%. Short interest in Dynatrace Inc (NYSE:DT) saw shorts transact 4.3 million shares and set a 1.73 days time to cover.

Dynatrace Inc (DT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dynatrace Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Dynatrace Inc (DT) shares are 1.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.43% against 7.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.00% this quarter before falling -19.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $357.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $372.77 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 62.27% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 14.55% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.95% annually.

DT Dividends

Dynatrace Inc has its next earnings report out between January 30 and February 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dynatrace Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dynatrace Inc (NYSE:DT)’s Major holders

Dynatrace Inc insiders hold 0.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.57% of the shares at 89.99% float percentage. In total, 89.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Thoma Bravo, LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 51.67 million shares (or 17.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.66 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 25.16 million shares, or about 8.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.29 billion.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dynatrace Inc (DT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 7.43 million shares. This is just over 2.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $347.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.75 million, or 2.30% of the shares, all valued at about 347.36 million.