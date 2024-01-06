Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNB) Is Up 1.44% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNB)’s traded shares stood at 7.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.97, to imply an increase of 2.84% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The DNB share’s 52-week high remains $15.45, putting it -29.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.68. The company has a valuation of $5.25B, with an average of 2.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB), translating to a mean rating of 1.67. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DNB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.31.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNB) trade information

After registering a 2.84% upside in the last session, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.62 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 2.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.44%, and 11.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.31%. Short interest in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNB) saw shorts transact 12.57 million shares and set a 3.38 days time to cover.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) shares are 3.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.91% against -1.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -3.10% this quarter before jumping 5.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $622.05 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $563.79 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $595 million and $540.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.50% before jumping 4.30% in the following quarter.

DNB Dividends

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 1.67% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNB)’s Major holders

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc insiders hold 12.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.77% of the shares at 100.59% float percentage. In total, 87.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cannae Holdings, Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 79.05 million shares (or 18.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $914.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Thomas H Lee Partners LP with 49.58 million shares, or about 11.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $573.64 million.

We also have Fundamental Investors Inc and Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Fundamental Investors Inc holds roughly 9.62 million shares. This is just over 2.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $111.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.09 million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about 99.05 million.